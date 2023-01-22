Major traffic backup along I-71 N last for 3 hours due to 'series of small crashes'

CINCINNATI — For multiple hours there was a major backup along northbound I-71 near Kenwood, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

Hamilton County dispatch said there were multiple small crashes along the roadway in the area, which caused traffic to be at almost a standstill. The conditions in the area include a steep grade, adding to the challenge of navigating the slick conditions in the area.

The road was backed up for at least 3 hours, and it spanned several miles, down past the SR-562 exit.

Ohio Department of Transportation

Hamilton County is under a Level 2 snow emergency, meaning drivers should only travel if it's absolutely necessary due to deteriorating conditions on the roads.

READ MORE:

Snow emergencies issued as heavier than forecast snow falls

Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of the Tri-State

Dozens of closings and delays as several inches of snow falls