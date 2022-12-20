Madisonville man with dementia has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

CINCINNATI — A 71-year-old man with dementia has been missing for nearly two weeks, Cincinnati police said in a press release.

Around 12 a.m. on December 10, Fred Williams drove away from his home on Ward Street in Madisonville and hasn't been seen since.

He could be driving a black 2006 Buick LaCrosse with the plate number: JSM6942.

Photo by: The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved

He is listed as an endangered missing adult. Police are concerned for his safety due to his age and his dementia.

If you have any information that could lead to the whereabouts of Williams, please call 513-263-8121.

