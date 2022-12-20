Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMadisonville

Actions

Madisonville man with dementia has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Fred Williams
Posted at 9:06 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 09:14:03-05

CINCINNATI — A 71-year-old man with dementia has been missing for nearly two weeks, Cincinnati police said in a press release.

Around 12 a.m. on December 10, Fred Williams drove away from his home on Ward Street in Madisonville and hasn't been seen since.

He could be driving a black 2006 Buick LaCrosse with the plate number: JSM6942.

Fred Williams car.PNG
The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved

He is listed as an endangered missing adult. Police are concerned for his safety due to his age and his dementia.

If you have any information that could lead to the whereabouts of Williams, please call 513-263-8121.

READ MORE
New resources available to help police solve Ohio missing persons cases
Human remains found near Hueston Woods could be linked to man missing since 2020
This private investigator cracked the case of notorious serial killer Herbert Baumeister

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Police: 1 man killed in Dearborn County crash Bond Hill business closed after early-morning fire Ohio Amber Alert issued for missing 5-month-old twins

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Watch "Cincinnati's Uncle Al," a WCPO 9 documentary remembering a beloved TV legend.