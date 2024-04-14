Madisonville family pleads for answers 12 years after man's death

CINCINNATI — For more than a decade the family of Marcus Daniels has been searching for answers.

Daniels was shot and killed outside of his grandmother's home in Madisonville 12 years ago.

Each year, the family gathers at the same spot for a vigil. Marcus’ grandmother, Margaret Daniels said this day never gets any easier.

“When he went out the door, it's like the minute he went out I heard the shots,” she said.

She said she started screaming and called 911.

“I kept calling him and he wouldn't move. He didn't move,” his grandmother said.

“I knew he was gone.”

No one was ever arrested. Police are still looking for the killer, and the family is hoping for answers.

“We need closure,” said his mother, Marcia Daniels.

“He had a daughter that was 1 at the time.”

Family and friends gathered to sing, pray, and comfort each other. The family released balloons to conclude the vigil, in hopes that this year will be the year they will finally get some answers.

“I’m going to be 82 this year and I'm still going through this. I didn’t think 82 you’re supposed to be worried like this, but I am,” said Marcus’ grandmother.

“That's all I'm asking them to do is just say something… Just give me some peace before I die. That's all I want.”

The family said they’re not giving up hope. They’ll continue to hold the vigil--

“Every year,” his mother said.

“Every year until we get answers.”

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call crime stoppers at 513-352-3040.