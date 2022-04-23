King Towers residents say apartments are worse after deadly fire

CINCINNATI — The deadly blaze at King Towers Apartments in Madisonville was one of greater Cincinnati's most memorable and tragic fires in recent history. The fire killed firefighter Daryl Gordon and forced dozens of families out of their homes. Now residents say the apartment complex has gotten worse five years after they moved back in.

Arrick Reeves showed WCPO around his King Towers Apartment Friday. Only one of his outlets is working, so a labyrinth of extension cords has taken over his apartment. His toilet barely works too, and he said there is black mold in his bathroom. There is also water leaking from the ceiling into a light fixture and a broken sink that has been flooding his kitchen since December.

Reeves has a stern, simple message for the landlord: "Fix it. I'm asking you again in a nice way this time. Fix it. Please. Fix it. Would you want to live like that? Would you?"

A number of residents echoed Reeves' complaints, saying there are now rodents in the building. They complained about the mounting trash outside that sits untouched for extended amounts of time.

"We're tenants,” Reeves said, aiming his frustration at his landlord. “We're paying you the money to live here. Why do you keep giving us hardship? I thought we were supposed to be working like a camaraderie together."

WCPO 9 learned ownership of the towers has changed hands several times since 2016. WCPO 9 contacted the current owners, New Jersey-based Radiant Property Management, and is waiting for a response. There was no response at the time of reporting. The management office was closed during the visit.

