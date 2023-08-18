Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMadisonville

Actions

CPD: Woman shot while driving in Madisonville

Cincinnati police said a woman was shot while driving in Madisonville early Friday morning.
Madisonville shooting .jpg
Posted at 6:29 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 06:29:00-04

CINCINNATI — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot while driving in Madisonville early Friday morning, Cincinnati police said.

She was driving near the 6000 block of Madison Road around 1 a.m. when police said a bullet came through her car and hit her in the leg.

Paramedics took her to UC Medical Center. Investigators said she is expected to make a full recovery.

CPD has not said if they have identified any suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Watch Live:

Repeat: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Budding careers could grow if Ohio legalizes marijuana this November Kenton County investigates Edgewood pain clinic Police working to put an end to out-of-control college parties near UC's campus

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.