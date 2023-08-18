CPD: Woman shot while driving in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot while driving in Madisonville early Friday morning, Cincinnati police said.
She was driving near the 6000 block of Madison Road around 1 a.m. when police said a bullet came through her car and hit her in the leg.
Paramedics took her to UC Medical Center. Investigators said she is expected to make a full recovery.
CPD has not said if they have identified any suspects.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
