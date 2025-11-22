Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CFD investigating Madisonville house fire as possible arson

WCPO Staff
CINCINNATI — Fire investigators are looking into a Madisonville house fire Saturday afternoon as a possible arson, the Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) said.

CFD said firefighters responded to the 6800 block of Vinewood Avenue for a house on fire. The 911 caller said that all residents were out of the home.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the second-floor areas of a two-story wooded residence. They found a working fire on the second floor and had an aggressive interiror attack, CFD said. The main body of the fire was knocked down quickly.

CFD said they did not find any additional fires in the home, but due to evidence found at the scene, it's being investigated as a possible arson.

CFD's Fire Investigation Unit was called to the scene, and one person of interest was taken into custody.

One person was also displaced by the fire. CFD did not specify if the person displaced is the same person who was taken into custody.

