MaCio Teague to throw out first pitch for the Reds

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools will be honoring MaCio Teague during "MaCio Teague Week" after the 2015 Walnut Hills High School graduate became an NCAA national champion Monday night.

MaCio Teague Week starts Monday, April 12 and includes a scholarship donation day, a social media campaign and Teague throwing out the first pitch at Friday's Reds game.

"CPS is tremendously proud of MaCio Teague for being an NCAA national champion," said Cincinnati Public Schools athletics manager Josh Hardin. "From the start, MaCio has been a special student-athlete and all-around young man; his work ethic and drive rivals anyone who has come through CPS. He was relentless in his efforts of being a top high school player in Cincinnati and top D-I college player in the country. He continues to set big goals and he continues to rise to the highest and achieve them. We look forward to seeing what is next for MaCio Teague."

Wednesday, April 14 will be officially recognized by the City of Cincinnati as MaCio Teague Day.