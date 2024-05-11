Habitat for Humanity volunteers build each other, new home up while breaking stereotypes

CINCINNATI — When some think of women building a home, literally building it from the ground up may not be their first thought. Habitat for Humanity Greater Cincinnati is working to erase that stereotype.

“It takes a village,” said volunteer Donna Mulcahy.

She’s been volunteering with Habitat For Humanity for more than three decades now; or in better terms, it’s in her blood.

“Volunteering was instilled in me from a young age,” she said.

She, along with dozens of other women, have worked together to not just build a new home in Lower Price Hill, but raising $50,000 to buy all the tools needed. They will be working on building the home throughout the month of May.

Mulcahy said this effort is all about women's power and feeling stronger together.

“I just wanted them to know you might not even know me, but there are women out there who still love you, who still care about you and want you to succeed,” she said.

Sarah Reynolds, the communications and marketing officer for Habitat for Humanity, said finding affordable housing in the area can be as hard as construction hats.

“Affordable starter homes are basically nonexistent,” Reynolds said. “When people have to choose between paying for housing costs for things like food, education, healthcare it really impacts your whole life.”

The home being builtin May will soon house a single mom and her kids.

“I’m just so in ‘awe’ of what single mothers go through and what they sacrifice,” Mulcahy said.

The single mom comes to the construction site every Saturday and helps with the build. Soon, organizers said, she will be able to move in and take on an affordable mortgage.

Other volunteers said they can see the passion in everyone helping. What matters the most, they said, is sticking together and building each other up.

“We can all help each other. I just thought it was important to for women to come together,” Mulcahy said.