Lockland Schools close for week citing no AC amid this week's heat advisory

LOCKLAND — Students attending Lockland School District will not have classes for the rest of the week citing a lack of air conditioning within the main campus building as temperatures are expected to soar through the week.

According to a social media post written by the district's superintendent, Bob Longworth, construction on the main campus building has forced the school to hold all classes in rooms on the second and third floors. Because of that, the room temperatures are hotter than outside air temperatures, Longworth wrote.

"As temperatures continue to ruse throughout the week, it is clear that it will not be in the best interest of students or staff to hold class on main campus for the remainder of this week," Longworth wrote.

Students will return to the building beginning Monday, August 28.

Longworth also advised that parents can pick up their child or children early on Monday, if they are able to do so.