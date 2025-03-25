CFD: Man hospitalized with serious injuries after being rescued from Kennedy Heights apartment fire

CINCINNATI — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an apartment caught fire in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Crews received a call around 2 a.m. on Tuesday reporting a second-floor apartment in the 3600 block of Northdale Place was on fire.

District Fire Chief Jay Bosse said neighbors told firefighters they smelled smoke and tried knocking on the apartment door where the smoke appeared to be coming from, but no one answered.

When crews arrived, they found a second-story unit on fire.

Bosse said crews began searching for people in the apartment.

Firefighters found a man in the bedroom. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what Bosse described as "possible life-threatening injuries."

According to Bosse, three families were displaced because of the fire.

It is unknown what started the fire.