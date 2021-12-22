Police searching for missing man believed to be in danger

MILFORD, Ohio — Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 89-year-old man missing from Clermont County.

Police said Robert Staten is missing from Wade Rd. in Milford; he just moved to the area from Tennessee and has difficulty seeing at night. Police said they are concerned because Staten does not have night driving privileges because of his vision.

Staten drove away from his home at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

He stands roughly six feet, one inch tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair and is believed to be driving a 2007 bronze Chevy Impala with a license plate of JNK9649.