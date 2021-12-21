Police: Man slashed tires on almost 60 cars in one night near University of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Dozens of drivers near the University of Cincinnati discovered their tires slashed this week.

Police say they have identified the person who slashed tires on almost 60 cars in the ABM Parking Garage on West McMillan Street and the surrounding streets in Clifton Heights, University Heights and Fairview (CUF). The attacks happened from late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Police say about 37 cars were damaged in the garage, with another 20 damaged in the surrounding area.

Police spotted the alleged slasher on surveillance and police body cam footage; it’s unclear what the motive was at this time.

“This is very upsetting to us,” said Cincinnati Police Captain Adam Hennie. "Crimes like this never occur at a good time, but happening here during Christmas was very frustrating."

Hennie went on to say that police are signing charges and preparing to take the suspect into custody. They are asking the public to park in well-lit areas, stay alert and to report any strange behavior by calling 9-1-1 or the police’s non-emergency line, 513-765-1212.