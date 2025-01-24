Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announces re-election bid

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has officially announced his candidacy bid for re-election.

In a message to his supporters, Pureval expressed pride in the city's recent achievements and confidence that more work remains to be done.

"Running for re-election has been one of the easiest decisions I've ever made," Pureval said in the message. "This is our moment, and I'm more determined than ever to keep building on the progress we've achieved together."

Pureval invited the community to join him at Alcove by Madtree Brewing in Over-the-Rhine on Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. for a campaign kickoff event. He emphasized that his re-election campaign is a team effort and called on supporters to help push Cincinnati forward.

"Together, we can propel Cincinnati forward and reach our full potential," Pureval said, assuring supporters that he will continue to lead with the community's best interests at heart.

Pureval first took office in 2021 and has prioritized improving city infrastructure, enhancing public safety, and fostering economic growth.

Recently, he traveled to Park City for the Sundance Film Festival to explore what it would take for Cincinnati to host the event, which has been named one of the top three finalists for consideration to begin in 2027.

According to the festival's 2023 economic impact report, the event is projected to bring dozens of new jobs to the city and generate at least $120 million annually in economic impact, totaling $1.2 billion over the 10 years the festival would operate in Cincinnati.