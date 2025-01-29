'It’s an issue throughout the country' | Where Cincinnati's affordable housing stands

CINCINNATI — The affordable housing gap in Greater Cincinnati and across Ohio has improved slightly, according to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The study says Cincinnati's metro area has a shortage of about 50,000 affordable rental units.

“Affordable housing is an issue not only an issue in the City of Cincinnati, where it is a big issue," said Ben Eilerman, director of real estate development with Over-the-Rhine Community Housing. "We don’t have enough affordable housing units. But it’s an issue throughout the country as well.”

OTR Community Housing has 650 units throughout the city. And though their projects benefit hundreds of residents, they fill only a small percentage of the need for housing.

Industry-wide, much development has slowed due to higher construction costs and supply chain disruptions.

"It's absolutely critical to everyone's lives really; having the ability to know that you have a safe and in weather like this warm place to stay each evening," Eilerman said. "And to know it won't kind of break the budget. It won't prevent you from buying food, it won't prevent you from getting to work."

Council member Meeka Owens sits on the city’s equitable growth and housing committee. She said the city has made major progress but notes there is still work to do.

"So we got to get intentional to make sure there's a pipeline for young people to tap into as we do this work," Owens said. "The county investing in this leverage fund is important and everyone just coming to the table."

Also, affordable housing advocates encourage cities to address restrictive zoning rules and regulations that limit the amount and types of housing that can be built. Cincinnati has a proposed Connected Communities plan that addresses just that.