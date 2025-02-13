'It has become more potent' | Police caution Tri-State residents amid recent spike in overdose deaths

CINCINNATI — There have been seven overdose deaths in Cincinnati since Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

A release sent by local public health partners states that "historical trends suggest a potential surge in dangerous substances such as fentanyl, potent fentanyl analogues, carfentanil and nitazenes within the drug supply."

“It is abnormal right now to see those kinds of overdose deaths clustered in that short of time," said Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan.

Synan said police believe this surge comes from a shift in the drug supply.

“It has become more potent," Synan said.

Hear more about the recent uptick in drug overdoses in Cincinnati below:

Police caution Cincinnati-area residents amid recent spike in overdose deaths

He believes that shift is likely a result of a political push to shut down cartels and fentanyl. Because of that, he theorizes that dealers are mixing fentanyl with other substances in case part of their supply is cut off.

“You get a community that’s fentanyl tolerant and as a dealer, you have to figure out what will make my product better for people to come and use it," Synan said.

Synan said the different substances can include types of sedatives. He said some drugs, like carfentanil, are far more potent than fentanyl.

“It changes how we respond to people, and to you’re point, it changes how the user’s going to react to it," Synan said.

These combinations can be in any supply.

“The user generally does not know what’s in their supply, they may just ask for heroin," Synan said.

According to Synan, police aren't yet sure exactly what substances contributed to the recent overdose deaths locally or if they're connected to the same supply. He said those answers will come once the coroner's report is complete.

But Synan hopes people stay cautious.

“If you’re someone who doesn’t use very often, that supply can be dangerous, if you’re a chronic user that supply can be dangerous," Synan said.

The following harm reduction resources are available for anyone in need:



Even if you are a recreational drug user, you are at risk for overdose and death.

Narcan is available, accessible, and is not limited to injection drug users only.

Drugs such as cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine likely contain other dangerous substances that can cause overdose and death. A high supply of fentanyl, potent fentanyl analogues, and nitazenes puts all users at risk. We have seen multiple deaths in people using drugs that are not suspected to have opioids in them.

Start with a low dose to see how you are affected. Swallowing the drug will take longer to take effect than other methods such as injection.

Avoid using alone. Try to have someone sober near you and provide help if needed.

Have more than one dose of naloxone available. Multiple doses could be needed to reverse an overdose.

If you suspect someone may be overdosing, call 911 immediately for an ambulance and do not leave the person alone.

If you need Narcan, safe injection supplies, or fentanyl testing strips, please visit Hamilton County Public Health.

If you need treatment, call 513-558-8888.