Coffee shop and cocktail bar The Monarch House opens in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — The historic, 131-year-old Flat Iron building in Mount Auburn is now home to a go-to spot for a cup of coffee or even a craft cocktail.

The Monarch House, located at 1833 Sycamore Street, held a soft opening Monday, July 20.

According to The Monarch House's website, the shop, which is owned by Heather Barrow, was born out of one idea: "that a neighborhood deserves a space that feels like home."

"Whether you're starting your morning with a perfectly pulled espresso, catching up with friends over craft cocktails, or finding your favorite corner to work — we've created a space that transforms with your day," the shop's website says.

The Monarch House serves a variety of drinks, including classic drip coffee, lattes, cortados, teas, lemonades and more, as well as specialty drinks like a Banana Bread Latte and Cookies & Cream Latte.

The coffee shop also has several food options, including a Caprese Chicken Sandwich, Greek Salad and Breakfast Sandwich.

Other than coffee and food options, The Monarch House also has a variety of craft cocktails and wine that are perfect for happy hour.

The shop itself has a variety of seating both indoors and outdoors, making it a great option for coffee or lunch with friends, a quiet place to get some work done or even a solid date night option. The coffee shop is also close to The Christ Hospital in Mount Auburn, as well as several homes and apartment complexes.

The Monarch House is set to be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 23. You can click here to follow along with The Monarch House on Instagram, and click here for more information about the coffee shop.