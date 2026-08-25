Balloons fill the sky at vigil for 14-year-old Rakeem Blair Jr., shot in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Balloons filled the sky Monday evening as loved ones gathered at Mount Echo Park to remember 14-year-old Rakeem Blair Junior, days after he was shot near a vacant building in East Price Hill.

Family members say Blair later died from his injuries.

Blair's grandfather told WCPO the teenager had been throwing rocks at what they believed was a vacant house when someone came outside, and the situation escalated.

Blair's older brother, Trevion, described a young man whose personality was bigger than his age.

"He wanted to do everything I did. I was a boxer. He wanted to be a boxer. I played basketball. He wanted to play basketball. Anything I did, my baby wanted to do, and he did it!" Trevion said.

"He was everything. He ain't never show no hate to nobody. He always showed love to everybody!" Trevion said.

Trevion said Blair was more like a son to him than a younger brother.

"He my son basically…he ain't my baby brother…he my son…I was head first…I'm still head first…and I know that…" Trevion said.

Blair's grandfather, who did not want to be seen on camera, remembered the teenager affectionately known as "Ju-Ju."

"He had a big heart…Smiled a lot. Loved to joke around, getting into boxing…Like I said, we grew up; we didn't have to worry about a rock versus a gun, and that's the bad thing about it!" he said.

"Ju-Ju forever 14…we love, and we just bring peace upon everybody," he said.

As messages written on walls and sidewalks marked the place where Blair was shot in East Price Hill, balloons drifted overhead, crossing the Ohio River.

Blair's grandfather said he hopes Monday's vigil not only honors his grandson's memory but also brings answers.

"His laughter…he was always jolly!" he said, when asked what he would miss most.

He also called on community leaders to invest more in young people.

"I really don't know what to say…this is heartbreaking. They're putting money into everything; put money into these kids now. We need more money into the youth because they are the future," he said.

Police have yet to find or identify a suspect in the case.

Blair's family has created a GoFundMe to pay for his funeral and burial expenses.

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