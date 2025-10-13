'I can't believe that it's over' | Jewish community reacts to hostages freed amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire

CINCINNATI — After 738 days, the remaining Israeli hostages have been freed amid the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Hamas released 20 the remaining living hostages after a tense 72-hour window to carry out a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Hamas is expected to turn over the remains of additional hostages who have died once they're identified.

Both Israel and Hamas signed the deal Monday in Egypt, after President Donald Trump received a warm welcome across the region for brokering what he called "the dawn of a new Middle East." During an address in front of Israel's Parliament, the president vowed that the ceasefire would mark "the end of a long and painful nightmare."

Humanitarian aid is rushing into Gaza, but even as families reunite, the focus is now on what comes next. There's a challenge to rebuild Gaza, and there are questions of how long this peace deal can last. Here in the Tri-State, Jewish, Palestinian and faith-based communities are watching this historic moment with a mix of relief, reflection, hope and sadness.

"I almost woke up this morning and I thought, I can't believe that it's over," said Danielle Minson, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.

Inside the Mayerson JCC, there are 57 t-shirts on the wall, representing both the living and dead hostages, who were held captive since Oct. 7, 2023. Across the street, there were signs with the same words, "bring them home." Now, all of those signs have been removed.

WATCH: Local community leaders describe what this historic ceasefire means

Local Jewish community reacts to hostages freed amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire

"The last two years have been exhausting, heartbreaking," Minson said.

She explained why, for the nearly 32,000 Jewish households in the Tri-State, this world event has elements of joy layered in grief.

"Many of us have family and friends there," Minson said. "There are many Israelis living here in Cincinnati, so this is deeply personal and so the connections are real."

They feel connected to names like Matan Zangauker and Eitan Mor, who were seen Monday reuniting with their families after more than two years in captivity. Those same names can be seen on the wall inside of Mayerson JCC.

Almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were also released from an Israeli jail Monday, as part of the deal between Israel and Hamas. Those prisoners were also captured on video getting off a bus and being greeted by family.

We asked Minson if she felt more optimistic or skeptical about the peace deal.

"I feel like we have to be optimistic. I look at things as half full always, and so I feel like we have no choice but be hopeful, and we've had ceasefires before. There's been a lot of different wars in Israel's history, again very cautiously optimistic and hopeful for a real lasting peace," Minson said.

On Thursday at Mayerson JCC, the Jewish community will hold a ceremony to remove the remaining t-shirts on the wall inside as a way to celebrate the people who made it out alive and remember those who didn't survive.