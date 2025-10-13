Cincinnati startup creates cutting-edge safety software, changing how humans and robots work together

CINCINNATI — A new 3D sensing technology created by Cincinnati-based startup Sensory Robotics is transforming industrial safety.

“So now anybody who interacts with this robot as they’re trying to do they’re work, as they walk through the scene, or they have to do some work, the robot will stop,” said Mark Gagas, the COO of Sensory Robotics.

WATCH: How the software works with robots to create safer work environments

New 3D technology helps humans and robots work together safely

Here's how it works.

Users create an invisible bubble around the robot through a virtual software system created by Sensory Robotics Co-founder and CEO, Chris Edwards

When something or someone enters that barrier, the robot automatically stops functioning. Then, when they leave the bubble, it automatically starts back up.

The whole system was born because of a virtual reality sword game, created by Edwards.

“When making a sword-fighting robot, you know that the robot shouldn’t hurt the person, that’s a big aspect,” Edwards said. “So that program was designed so the robot could hit your sword and not hit you.”

WCPO Software developed by Sensory Robotics.

When Edwards showed his VR game to a local robotics company, they were impressed by the software that stopped robots from hitting humans. It turns out that the program was brand-new in the world of safety.

Edwards and his team then modified the program to work in industrial and factory settings, changing the way humans and robots work together.

“The worker can just interact as he would, as if this was a co-worker,” said Gagas.

Sensory Robotics told us that space, safety and productivity will increase with robots no longer needing to be behind fences and able to stop on their own when people are near.

The startup has also recently signed a deal with the Department of Defense Air Force to modify its program to help robots in space with exploration.