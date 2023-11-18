'To spread a smile': Hundreds of Meals on Wheels volunteers prepare Thanksgiving pies for local seniors

CINCINNATI — A must-have during any Thanksgiving meal is, of course, the dessert.

Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky's Meals on Wheels is working to make sure everyone has a sweet treat this holiday season.

Hundreds of volunteers made their way to Hyde Park Community Methodist Church on Saturday to prepare pies for travel.

“It’s great to give back and do something that I know is going to help senior citizens in the area and just be apart of something," said volunteer Lisa Groeber while packing boxes with her daughter.

Meals on Wheel works to makes sure the communities it serves remain independent in the comfort of their own homes.

“We serve thousands of seniors in Ohio and Kentucky," Chief Giving Officer at Meals on Wheels Sarah Celenza said. "We don’t just provide meals, we do transportation, we do social services and really make sure seniors that are at risk and the most vulnerable are taken care of."

Groeber said getting to gift pies is just part of the rewarding feel of working with Meals on Wheels.

“It's great to know that senior citizens rely on the food that they get from the company," Groeber stated. "And also that interaction that they get on a daily basis just having someone to talk to and to spread a smile and to spread some goodness."

The pie benefit is just one of Meals on Wheels' ways of giving back this holiday season, as well.

You can help out by purchasing a pumpkin pie at Frisch's or an apple pie from participating Taste of Belgium restauants. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will be directly donated to Meals on Wheels to help provide meals for local seniors. You can also click here to visit Bust a Crust's website and donate.