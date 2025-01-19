PD: 35-year-old man loses control of vehicle, hits tree in fatal Hyde Park crash

CINCINNATI — A 35-year-old man died Saturday after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree in Hyde Park, Cincinnati police said.

The crash happened along Delta Avenue near the intersection with Erie Avenue just after 4:30 p.m., police said.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was driving a 2017 Volve XC-90 north on Delta Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, drove off the side of the road and struck a tree.

Police said the man was transported to UC Medical Center where he died.

Excessive speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.