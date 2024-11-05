Watch Now
BOE: Hyde Park polling place moves after suspicious bag located

Drew Tanner/WCPO
CINCINNATI — Voters in Hyde Park may have to vote at a different location Tuesday night after officials shut down the Church of the Redeemer polling place on Erie Avenue due to a suspicious backpack.

The Hamilton County Board of Elections said poll workers contacted them Tuesday afternoon after finding a suspicious backpack left outside the building. They were advised to call the police, who arrived on scene and began investigating.

"The poll workers made the right call," said Alex Linser, deputy director of elections.

Officials said voters who were inside the church at the time finished filling out their ballots outside the church and their votes have been cast. Voters who have yet to vote will now go to Knox Presbyterian Church on Michigan Avenue, a three-minute drive away from their original polling place.

While the bag was cleared of danger and officials said at around 5:30 p.m. there was no longer a threat, voters in Cincinnati precincts 4B and 4G will still go to Knox Presbyterian Church.

The Board of Elections has staff at Church of the Redeemer redirecting voters, as well as staff already located at Knox Presbyterian to help voters cast their ballots.

