Here's why Cincinnati police released body camera footage so quickly after fatal officer shooting

CINCINNATI — Just hours after Cincinnati police released video showing the moment an officer shot and killed 18-year-old Ryan Hinton on Friday, May 2, CPD said Hinton's father crashed into a retired sheriff's deputy directing traffic during UC's spring commencement.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge and the attorney representing Ryan's family confirmed Theetge walked the family through the footage one day after his death.

"We stayed at the chief's office for about an hour and a half, and what we saw was disturbing," attorney Michael Lewis said during a press conference Monday. "The family was upset — as you can imagine, watching your son, watching your grandson, watching your loved one getting shot and killed by police was upsetting to this family."

Theetge has implemented a standard protocol that body camera footage is released 24 hours after a police shooting, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Commitment to Transparency

On Monday, Theetge renewed her commitment to transparency as multiple investigations run parallel into the police shooting of Ryan Hinton.

"I have nothing to hide. I will share whatever I can share," Theetge told radio host Lincoln Ware during an interview on his show on 1230 AM "The Buzz."

Theetge said the rapid disclosure is policy in the interest of transparency.

"I think, like any family member, they were all distraught over what they just saw," Theetge said.

WATCH: Theetge discusses transparency with radio host Lincoln Ware

Why Cincinnati police released body camera so quickly after fatal shooting

During the radio interview, Ware asked if Hinton's father abruptly left while viewing the footage.

"He did leave the room," Theetge said.

"All of a sudden — he left the room?" Ware asked.

"He walked out," Theetge said.

Watch Theetge on "The Lincoln Ware Show" on 1230am The Buzz (interview begins at 1:09:25):

Multiple Investigations

There are multiple investigations underway regarding the shooting. One is being conducted by the Homicide Unit (done with the support of the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office), another internally within the police department (for any administrative issues) and a third by the Citizens Complaint Authority, Theetge said.

The Citizens Complaint Authority was established through the Collaborative Agreement, a document aimed at improving relations between the community and police. Some experts consider it a model for the nation.

The Collaborative Agreement emerged from civil unrest in 2001 after Cincinnati Police Officer Stephen Roach shot and killed Timothy Thomas.

In a statement, Mayor Aftab Pureval said the Collaborative Agreement "was built for our most challenging times." He said transparency and accountability are being put front and center in the case.

“We will continue to support the work of the Collaborative to make sure people can see and understand these processes,” said Pureval.