Here's how you can watch FIFA's announcement of 2026 World Cup host cities

CINCINNATI — Cincinnatians eager to learn whether the Queen City will be among the cities selected by FIFA to host World Cup matches in 2026 will be able to tune into the broadcast in multiple ways Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m.

FIFA will broadcast the announcement live on its YouTube page and it will air live on FS1.

The broadcast is slated to run from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with FIFA officials holding a press conference after at 6:30 p.m.

Fans who want to tune in among other soccer fans in Cincinnati can attend a watch party hosted at The Pitch on Central Parkway. The watch party starts at 4:00 p.m.

Cincinnati is one of 16 U.S. cities and one of 23 North American cities hoping to be chosen to host a World Cup game.

If Cincinnati is chosen as a host city, the games will kick off at Paul Brown Stadium — after the stadium has received over $10 million in renovations and updates.

Hamilton County commissioners voted to authorize a revised contract with FIFA on June 1, keeping Cincinnati in the running as a host city for the next World Cup but what that contract says hasn't been revealed. The original contract laying out the improvements that must be made to Paul Brown Stadium to host a game — all 236 pages of it — was delivered to commissioners by FIFA on May 21, with the request that it be signed in just 10 days.

Hours before the commission was scheduled to vote on the contract, local business leaders penned a letter promising to raise the funds needed to cover the cost of alterations to Paul Brown Stadium in order to guarantee Cincinnati's consideration as a host city.