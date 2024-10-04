Watch Now
Man charged for killing 19-year-old near Hartwell Rec Center in July

Erich Cross.
Cincinnati police on scene of a fatal shooting in Hartwell.
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged for a fatal shooting in July near the Hartwell Recreation Center that left a 19-year-old dead, according to court documents.

Court records show 19-year-old Erik Evans was arrested and charged with murder for shooting and killing 19-year-old Bairon Chaj. Court documents say Evans was attempting to commit aggravated robbery when the shooting happened.

The shooting happened July 20. At around 8:15 p.m., Cincinnati police responded to the 8200 block of Vine Street near the Hartwell Recreation Center.

When they got there, they found Chaj suffering from a gunshot wound; he died at the scene, police said.

Evans is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Friday morning.

