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Coroner on scene of shooting in Hartwell early Friday morning

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Blake Sheely
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CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has arrived at the scene of a shooting in Hartwell, according to a WCPO crew at the scene.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

When our crew arrived at the scene on De Camp Avenue, several Cincinnati police officers were there and the roadway was taped off; our crew saw the coroner's office arrive at the scene just before 5:30 a.m.

Cincinnati police have not released any information on the shooting, the victim or any suspects.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

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