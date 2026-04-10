Coroner on scene of shooting in Hartwell early Friday morning

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has arrived at the scene of a shooting in Hartwell, according to a WCPO crew at the scene.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

When our crew arrived at the scene on De Camp Avenue, several Cincinnati police officers were there and the roadway was taped off; our crew saw the coroner's office arrive at the scene just before 5:30 a.m.

Cincinnati police have not released any information on the shooting, the victim or any suspects.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.