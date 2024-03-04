Watch Now
Harriet Tubman statue unveiled at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

The statue honoring Tubman's legacy will be on display at the museum until April 30.
Harriet Tubman statue unveiled at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on Monday
Posted at 12:07 PM, Mar 04, 2024
CINCINNATI — A statue was unveiled on Monday at The Banks to honor an individual who was instrumental in the Underground Railroad.

A bronze, 11-foot statue of Harriet Tubman was revealed outside of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center during a ceremony Monday morning.

The statue, also referred to as the Beacon of Hope, depicts Tubman overcoming slavery. Broken shackles are at her feet to represent the restraints that she liberated herself and others during her life. In her right hand, Tubman holds a bronze North Star to the sky as a symbol to those seeking freedom.

Officials said the museum hopes the monument will bring inspiration and courage to visitors to follow in her footsteps.

The Beacon of Hope was also put on display to bring recognition to collectible coins on display at the museum that honors Tubman's legacy — the Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin.

There are three denominations of the coins that are available. Each coin represents a different time in Tubman's life.

Visitors can purchase a coin starting March 6 at the museum or online with the U.S. Mint. All the money from coin purchases will support the museum's mission and the Tubman home in Auburn, NY equally.

The Beacon of Hope statue will be on display at the Freedom Center until Apr. 30.

