CINCINNATI — Summer vacation can pose a problem for children who rely on school for regular healthy meals.

That's why the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is teaming up with UMC Food Ministry and Mount Healthy City Schools to provide meals and snacks to children this summer.

The Summer Meals program will run on weekdays from June 3 through Aug. 16 (except on July 4).

Children 18 and younger, as well as people ages 19-21 who have been identified as having mental or physical disabilities and are enrolled in Individualized Education Programs, are eligible for the Summer Meals program.

RELATED: Library connects people to help, not just books

Food will be available at these locations and times:

 Main Library (Children’s Learning Center and TeenSpot): Meal at noon, snack at 3 p.m.

 Avondale Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m., snack at 3:30 p.m.

 Bond Hill Branch: Meal at 1 p.m., snack at 4 p.m.

 College Hill Branch: Meal at 4:15 p.m.

 Covedale Branch: Meal at 3 p.m.

 Deer Park Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m., snack at 4 p.m. (service ends Aug. 12)

 Elmwood Place Branch: Meal at 1 p.m. (service ends Aug. 14)

 Groesbeck Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m.

 Madisonville Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m., snack 4:15 p.m.

 Mt. Healthy Branch: Meal at 1 p.m. (Monday–Thursday, June 3-July 11 only)

 North Central Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m. (service ends Aug. 14)

 Pleasant Ridge Branch: Meal at 3 p.m.

 Reading Branch: Snack at 1:30 p.m., meal at 4:30 p.m.

 St. Bernard Branch: Meal at 12:30 p.m., snack at 4:30 p.m. (service ends Aug. 14)

 Walnut Hills Branch: Meal at 4 p.m.

 West End Branch: Meal at 1 p.m., snack at 4 p.m.