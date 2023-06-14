Hamilton County judge sets bond for death row inmate convicted in rape, murder of 3-year-old boy

CINCINNATI — After more than a decade on death row for the rape and murder of a child, a Hamilton County inmate now has the chance at temporary freedom.

Lamont Hunter, 54, was granted bond Wednesday, one month after a Hamilton County Judge threw out his 16-year-old conviction.

Judge Christian Jenkins denied the state's motion to deny bail for Hunter as he awaits a new trial. Jenkins ruled that defendants charged with criminal offenses are entitled to pretrial release with restrictions.

"I do not believe that reopening or a continuance of the no bond hearing is appropriate," Jenkins said. "The court has already held two evidentiary hearings and given the state an extensive opportunity to make its showing and the state has not done that this time."

While Hunter was hoping to be granted bond in May, the prosecution asked for a continuance to give the deputy coroner time to review 700 pages of medical records. Jenkins granted that request.

At an evidentiary hearing early last month, the defense submitted new evidence before the court. They claimed it was evidence Deputy Coroner Dr. Gretel Stephens had not seen during the initial trial.

Stephens conducted the autopsy on 3-year-old Trustin Blue in 2006. The next year she testified that his death was caused by shaking injuries and ruled it a homicide. Last month, Stephens said she changed her mind, ruling the boy's cause of death as undetermined.

RELATED | Man who was on death row for 15 years gets new trial, still without bond as judge continues hearing

"A 30-year experienced coroner has changed her mind after seeing all the evidence that she didn't have access to back at the time of the trial," Hunter's defense attorney Alphonse A. Gerhardstein said last month.

With bond set, Hunter could await his new trial outside the confines of a jail cell. It's a temporary freedom Trustin's own mother pleaded for.

The defense read aloud a letter she penned to the judge Wednesday.

"(Trustin) served his purpose on this earth. I donated his organs and his heart," the letter read in part. "Time is unforgettable. It can never go backward only forward. I was 30 years old. Our daughter was 8 months old. She is now 18 years old and about to graduate high school. She deserves her dad. She deserves her dad to be there for her now."

Before setting Hunter's bond at $500,000, Jenkins reminded the court Hunter is still charged with the rape and murder of a child. Because of that, he established certain release conditions. If Hunter pays 10% of his bond, he can be released, but he'll be under strict in-home lockdown, under electronic monitoring and is prohibited from any contact with minors.