Greyhound bus riders say they waited at Cincinnati terminal for 24 hours after driver left

CINCINNATI — Passengers stopping at the Cincinnati Greyhound terminal expected a short layover — but they ended up waiting hours to get on another trip.

Andrew Green, one of the Greyhound passengers, reached out to WCPO 9 on Tuesday while he was awaiting a new bus to get to his final destination.

Green told us his trip is from Michigan to Mississippi, and when his trip stopped in Cincinnati, passengers were left without a driver.

When reaching out to customer service, he told us he was informed that their original driver was going to come back and get them, but that didn't end up happening.

From them, passengers were left to sit around and wait. Two different passengers told WCPO 9 they had to wait in or around the terminal for more than 24 hours.

Green said he slept in a corner of the terminal overnight, saying “I have been sleeping in that corner here cause I had nowhere else to go."

He also said the building quickly became full with other bus stops arriving, leading many to have wait outside in the open lot. With the summer heat, Green said some people tried to figure out ways to stay cool without space indoors.

Green said that fellow passengers included kids and the elderly. Many people eventually left by calling loved ones or ordering a rideshare.

“Some people started opening the bottom of the bus so they could go underneath it and cool off. So it’s kind of a mess here,” Green said.

Green said that he and other passengers tried multiple times to get their travel plans fixed with Greyhound's customer service. He said that he was helped by the terminal worker inside the building.

“The terminal lady grabbed my phone and said ‘no ma’am, you’re going to reissue his ticket right now,'” Green said.

Eventually, Green said he was able to get a ticket for Wednesday afternoon.

WCPO 9 has reached out to Greyhound via both phone and email. We have not yet received a response.

Greyhound's website includes customer service resources to allow passengers to reach out with questions and concerns.