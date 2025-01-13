GE Aerospace secures $9 million grant, creating more than 200 new jobs in Ohio

CINCINNATI — GE Aerospace is planning hundreds of new engineering jobs for its Ohio locations with the help of a $9 million research and development grant from JobsOhio.

According to JobsOhio, the grant will be used to upgrade test equipment at GE Aerospace’s Cincinnati headquarters and Peebles Test Operations, with plans to create more than 200 new engineering jobs by the end of 2028.

“This grant funding will help GE Aerospace invest in the latest technology to advance its R&D operations and strengthen its commitment and presence in Ohio,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a press release. “Ohio has a storied history of aviation ingenuity dating back to the Wright brothers, and GE Aerospace continues to build on that foundation of excellence by developing next-generation engine products here.”

The grant supports technologies such as Open Fan and compact engine cores through the CFM Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) program. RISE targets 20% better fuel efficiency and 20% lower CO2 emissions compared to today’s most efficient engines. It also explores hybrid electric systems and compatibility with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

“Continued technology innovation is needed to meet the needs of our customers for more fuel-efficient engines,” said Mohamed Ali, senior vice president of engineering for GE Aerospace in a news release. “This grant helps GE Aerospace remain at the forefront of commercial aviation innovation.”

The announcement joins a series of recent GE Aerospace investments in Ohio. Those investments include the 2024 opening of the Services Technology Acceleration Center in Springdale, a $127 million investment in Ohio manufacturing facilities to increase engine production and enhance quality and a $20 million commitment to Dayton’s Electrical Power Integrated Systems Center for hybrid electric engine testing.

GE Aerospace announced plans to hire more than 900 engineers globally in 2024, including in Ohio, continuing its focus on innovation to support current aircraft engine programs and develop new technologies.

Those interested in applying can visit invent.ge/engineering.