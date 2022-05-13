Risk for severe storms both days this weekend

We have a lot going on in the Tri-State this weekend including some huge outdoor concerts. So let's get down to when we'll see the best rain chances and the risk for severe weather.
Friday should be a rain free forecast! The sky starts mostly sunny with a low of 61 and we'll warm to 84 this afternoon with a few more clouds. Humidity also starts to tick back up this evening. For those attending Garth Brooks at Paul Brown Stadium tonight, you are good to go!
Saturday morning starts with a dry and pleasant outlook. Temperatures will be around 60 in the morning, 80 at noon and up to 81 for a high. Afternoon clouds will build and with it, the return of spotty showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. There's a marginal risk for severe weather with this storm activity as well. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the only concerns.
Isolated showers and storms start early Saturday afternoon and will be hit or miss through 5 p.m. But then from 5 to 11 p.m., a line of showers and storms will move across the area. This could impact our outdoor events, including the Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium. Our severe weather risks include damaging wind gusts and large hail.
Sunday's forecast is looking promising for the morning and early afternoon hours as well. While the best chance for rain on Sunday will be late that night, there could be a few storm cells that pop Sunday afternoon and eveing. If these get going, damaging wind gusts and downbursts are possible. The SPC places most of our area in a "slight risk" of severe weather. Rain comes into play overnight as the cold front passes. The biggest downside to overnight rain is the fact that the clouds will block the full lunar eclipse.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 61
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 84
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 60
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy morning
Spotty afternoon and evening rain/storms
High: 81
SATURDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers
Isolated storms
Low: 62
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Rain holds off until late day/overnight
High: 80
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports