Risk for severe storms both days this weekend

We have a lot going on in the Tri-State this weekend including some huge outdoor concerts. So let's get down to when we'll see the best rain chances and the risk for severe weather.

Friday should be a rain free forecast! The sky starts mostly sunny with a low of 61 and we'll warm to 84 this afternoon with a few more clouds. Humidity also starts to tick back up this evening. For those attending Garth Brooks at Paul Brown Stadium tonight, you are good to go!

Saturday morning starts with a dry and pleasant outlook. Temperatures will be around 60 in the morning, 80 at noon and up to 81 for a high. Afternoon clouds will build and with it, the return of spotty showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. There's a marginal risk for severe weather with this storm activity as well. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the only concerns.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday Severe Weather Chance



Isolated showers and storms start early Saturday afternoon and will be hit or miss through 5 p.m. But then from 5 to 11 p.m., a line of showers and storms will move across the area. This could impact our outdoor events, including the Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium. Our severe weather risks include damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday evening storm chance



Sunday's forecast is looking promising for the morning and early afternoon hours as well. While the best chance for rain on Sunday will be late that night, there could be a few storm cells that pop Sunday afternoon and eveing. If these get going, damaging wind gusts and downbursts are possible. The SPC places most of our area in a "slight risk" of severe weather. Rain comes into play overnight as the cold front passes. The biggest downside to overnight rain is the fact that the clouds will block the full lunar eclipse.

Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday Severe Weather Threat



MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy morning

Spotty afternoon and evening rain/storms

High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Rain holds off until late day/overnight

High: 80

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========