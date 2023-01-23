From SpongeBob Burrow to tiger claws: Tattoo shop sees uptick in fans wanting Bengals tattoos

CINCINNATI — Fresh off their Super Bowl run, one Fairfield man decided to ink himself to the Cincinnati Bengals forever.

“The tiger is kind of clawing its way through the heart of the city. We’ve got the Bengals Helmet with the Bengals 'B' on the other side,” Chris Schwab said of his tattoo.

While the team's loss to the Rams stung, and their rough start to the 2022-23 season concerned some, Schwab is no fair-weather fan. He’s seen the Bengals thrive in the 1980s and struggle ever since. This team, he believes, could go all the way.

“I’ve been a Bengals fan all my life,” Schwab said. “They’ve got a great team put together, so hopefully they’ll bring home the goods, if not, it’s been a good season for them. I really think they’ve got a great team put together.”

Christopher Allman, owner of Bluemagic Tattoo Lounge in Cheviot, said more and more people are seeking out Bengals-inspired tattoos.

“For the last year, yeah, it’s been crazy,” he said.

He noticed the uptick in Bengal tattoos during the team’s Super Bowl run, but people have been getting Bengals tats even when the team wasn’t doing well.

“You know Cincinnati, we’ve been die-hard fans forever, so even in the losing seasons, people were coming to get tattoos. We’ve been down for so long it’s about time for us to get up,” he said.

Allman is another die-hard Bengals fan. He’s so confident the Bengals will win the Super Bowl, he’s already working on more Bengal tattoo designs.

“If we win the Super Bowl, we’re going to get even crazier,” Allman said. “We’re gonna do a Super Bowl trophy with the Bengal because we’re gonna go to the Super Bowl this year and we’re going to win.”

Allman added all Bengals tattoos will be 50% off for the rest of the month. He said if they win the Super Bowl, that promotion will be back again through the month of February.

