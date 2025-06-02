Freestore Foodbank's Healthy Harvest Mobile Market brings fresh groceries to Cincinnati neighborhoods

CINCINNATI — For nearly a decade, Freestore Foodbank has been serving the need for food through its Healthy Harvest Mobile Market by providing fresh groceries to neighborhoods with limited access.

Customers in Cincinnati's West End look forward to the mobile market every week.

"It's very important because they come out and they have fresh fruit and vegetables and it's reasonable prices," said Carla Black, a customer at Healthy Harvest Mobile Market.

WATCH: Black has been shopping at the mobile market for several years.

Healthy Harvest Mobile Market brings fresh groceries to Cincinnati neighborhoods

The mobile market serves as a grocery store on wheels, catering specifically to those living in food deserts.

Black said that she can purchase affordable cabbage and tomatoes, particularly because there aren't many grocery stores nearby.

"I come early in the morning, I still have my night clothes on, I flew out of the house," Black said.

When shopping at the market, customers receive a bag filled with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Residents of Stanley Rowe Tower apartments, like Dawn Hall, eagerly look for the big van in their parking lot.

"Being that I don't have a vehicle, it's very convenient," Hall said.

She appreciates the wide variety of produce available, mentioning that she can buy kiwi and carrots. Hall also praised the customer service, especially highlighting Ms. Janie, whom she described as "sweet" and someone she's always known.

"They are very good people, especially Ms. Janie, she's sweet, that's who I have always known," Hall said.

The mobile market visits ten different neighborhoods each week to ensure access to fresh produce.

"We make sure that people have the access and as affordable as we can make it," said Sam Colston, Healthy Harvest Mobile Market coordinator.

Colston added that the mobile market accepts all forms of payment and offers additional benefits.

"If they use their food stamps with us, they get a $1 back and these green produce perk coins that they can bring back and spend," Colston said.

Click here to see when Healthy Harvest Mobile Market will be visiting a neighborhood near you.