Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyMount Healthy

Actions

Sheriff: 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Mount Healthy

Mount Healthy Shooting 6/3/25
Sam Harasimowicz/WCPO
Mount Healthy Shooting 6/3/25
Posted

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — One person was hospitalized Tuesday evening after a shooting in Mount Healthy, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Clovernook Avenue and Angela Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. It's unclear what their current condition is.

The sheriff's office also did not say if there is anyone in custody or if they have any suspect information.

A WCPO crew saw that units from the Springfield Township Police Department and the North College Hill Police Department were assisting the sheriff's office and the Mount Healthy Police Department.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.