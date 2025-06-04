Sheriff: 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Mount Healthy

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — One person was hospitalized Tuesday evening after a shooting in Mount Healthy, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Clovernook Avenue and Angela Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. It's unclear what their current condition is.

The sheriff's office also did not say if there is anyone in custody or if they have any suspect information.

A WCPO crew saw that units from the Springfield Township Police Department and the North College Hill Police Department were assisting the sheriff's office and the Mount Healthy Police Department.



