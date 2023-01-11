Freestore Foodbank mobile market increases access to healthy foods

CINCINNATI — The Freestore Foodbank’s Healthy Harvest Mobile Market is on the move.

In an effort to reach more families, the mobile market strategically visits certain neighborhoods in Cincinnati.

“So many families have a barrier for transportation and when you’re in a food desert that means you’re not close to a grocery store,” said Freestore Foodbank President/CEO Kurt Reiber. “We have a traveling grocery store on wheels that comes out and sees everybody once a week and we make sure that the schedule is set so families can rely on our Healthy Harvest Mobile Market to be there.”

The mobile market goes to more than 10 different neighborhoods Monday-Friday. They visit the same place on the same day at the same time every week year-round. Reiber said they worked with community councils to target specific neighborhoods that could use this service.

“This is a way for us to get families connected to the food system,” Reiber said. “You can use your food stamps, your SNAP benefits, you can use produce perks to double the amount of food that you’re getting.”

People can also save 10 percent on their purchases by bringing their own shopping bags.

Reiber said they’re trying to make a difference in people’s lives by bringing fresh produce to them.

“So, often folks are looking at the high prices of grocery stores. We keep these prices low because we want to make sure that we’re getting families the healthy foods they need,” he said.

He added they are able to keep the costs low through donations and their sponsorship with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

He said they are looking for more volunteers to help with the mobile market.

Click here to see the mobile market’s schedule.

