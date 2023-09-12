FOP: Cincinnati police officer 'savagely ambushed' by man claiming to be a robbery victim

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer was assaulted by a man who called 911 claiming to be the victim of a robbery, according to Dan Hils, president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police.

According to an email from Hils, the officer was "savagely ambushed, attacked and beaten by an apparently mentally disturbed man" on Tuesday.

Cincinnati police arrested 19-year-old Jermykle Williams Tuesday afternoon. He faces charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and failure to disclose personal information.

Hils said the attack happened after Williams called 911 and told dispatchers he was the victim of a robbery; When the officer arrived at the Price Hill address given to dispatch, Williams allegedly ran up behind the officer and repeatedly punched him, Hils said.

In the struggle, Williams allegedly attempted to steal the officer's gun, according to court documents.

Hils said the police officer suffered head injuries in the attack, but is expected to recover.

"Yet again, a Cincinnati Police Officer has been savagely attacked by a mentally disturbed man while on what the officer thought was just a routine patrol," wrote Hils in the email. "Had this suspect not stopped this attack, it’s likely that he could have taken the officer’s gun and killed him. This latest attack is another reminder about how police officers can face deadly threats from unarmed individuals."

After his arrest, Williams made threats about wanting to kill police officers, according to Hils.

Earlier this year, in July, a different Cincinnati officer was allegedly attacked at Sawyer Point Park while on patrol. In that incident, the officer was responding to the park near the tennis courts for the report of a man exposing himself; When the officer got there, he was allegedly attacked by 34-year-old Brandon Claiborne.

Officials said the officer was allegedly beaten with his own baton and struck several times with his own Taser. Earlier in September, Claiborne was deemed by a judge to be incompetent to stand trial for the charge of attempted murder of a police officer.