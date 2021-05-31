Firework sales booming after year without shows

CINCINNATI — One year after large firework shows had to be canceled due to the pandemic, Rozzi Fireworks said sales are through the roof, and they have had to turn some customers away.

“It was a rough year last year, not knowing what we had until the very end and evaluating what we needed to do to continue moving forward," Joe Rozzi, vice president of sales for Rozzi Fireworks, said.

As businesses open back up and large gatherings are coming back, Rozzi said the rush of people is exhilarating.

"It’s actually 180 degrees in a different direction where we’re having to turn down business," Rozzi said. "I think a lot of cities across the country waited because they weren’t sure what to do, which we get, and contacted their usual vendors and their vendors are already booked.”

Now, Rozzi Fireworks is rushing to hire enough display operators and firework shooters to meet demand. While it's tough to fill those open positions, Rozzi knows it's a privilege to be back with a bang.

"We’re excited to be back," Rozzi said. "I think all of our people are excited to be back, too."