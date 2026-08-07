'Every kid deserves the same chance' | Seven Hills student raising money for youth basketball team

CINCINNATI — Basketball has always been a big part of Boden Schoeny's life. But after four concussions growing up, playing competitively is no longer an option for the rising senior at Seven Hills School.

Still, Schoeny is finding ways to make an impact on the game he loves and the next generation.

“Before I go to college, I wanted to give back to the community that shaped me," Schoeny said.

Last school year, Schoeny spent every week volunteering at John P. Parker School, tutoring third and fourth-graders in math.

“I really got to know truly how amazing they are," Schoeny said.

He said it didn't take long to notice that some kids he worked with were missing things he always had, especially when it came to basketball.

WATCH: Hear about Schoeny's plans to host a basketball tournament to raise money for local young athletes

Seven Hills senior launches tournament to support local student athletes

“Some of these kids don’t have basketball shoes," Schoeny said. "Some don’t have transportation to games just because of parents working. Water bottles, healthy snacks.”

Schoeny wanted to change that.

That's when he came up with the idea of a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to raise money for new equipment and help cover other needs for the team.

Schoeny said he's hoping to raise $10,000 for the school.

“I think every kid deserves resources to play the sport they love," Schoeny said.

Julius Cobb, who coaches basketball at John P. Parker School, said he's grateful for Schoeny's generosity.

Cobb said it goes a long way toward showing his players that people in the community believe in them.

“There’s a lot of lefts they could be making," Cobb said. "We’re trying to keep them right."

The tournament, which Schoeny is calling the Bramble Classic, will take place at Bramble Park on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Schoeny said if you're unable to attend in person, you can donate to his fundraiser through this GoFundMe page he created.

“Every kid deserves the same chance," Schoeny said. "There’s no kid that’s more deserving than another."