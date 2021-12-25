Woman in critical condition after West End shooting

CINCINNATI — One person is in critical condition as Cincinnati Police investigate a possible accidental shooting in the West End Christmas morning.

Officers located one woman with a gunshot wound at the Gateway Plaza apartment complex on W. 9th Street just after 11 a.m. She was taken to UC Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

Police said the shooting may be an accidental shooting, however more information was needed. One man was taken in for questioning, but he has not been arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation.

RELATED: Police identify woman killed in Christmas morning crash in West Price Hill

RELATED: Cincinnati apartment fire leaves 1 in critical condition, 15 displaced ahead of Christmas