Developer presents new plans for historic Evanston church, but funding remains uncertain

CINCINNATI — Developers have presented new plans for a historic church in Evanston, but a major funding hurdle still stands in their way.

Plans presented Thursday would make St. Mark Church a space for events, co-working and housing, including a limited number of apartment units and short-term rental units.

A representative from the property’s developer Kingsley + Co. announced the proposals at Evanston’s community council meeting.

For the most part, the church will remain the same under the plan. The only addition would be a greenhouse outdoor pavilion.

The church was designated a historic landmark in 2021. It was a major victory for those who fought a long battle to preserve it.

“It's more than just a building in a neighborhood,” said James Stallworth, president of the Evanston Community Council. “St. Mark was a great part of having a wedding, church service on Sunday.”

There’s still one problem: funding.

Daniel Buchenroth with Kingsley + Co. said the company is still facing a funding gap of roughly $3.5 million, even after receiving historic tax credits from the state.

“If we don't get the funding, there is a path that is meant if you can't financially support a building, to tear it down,” Buchenroth said. “We don't want to do that, but that would be the only option.”

Buchenroth said the company has applied for financial assistance from the City of Cincinnati. Representatives from the city confirmed they had received the application, but said staff was still reviewing it.

“We have not yet identified a funding source that will plug the gap,” said Greg Koehler with the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development. “Which is not to say we can't say it's possible. There's many, many requests, needs across the city.”

Buchenroth asked Evanston Community Council to pen a letter of support for the project to the city. The community council is expected to vote on the letter at its meeting next month.

“We want it to stay, so whatever it takes, we're going to work with the development team to make it happen,” said Sharron Moon, treasurer of the Evanston Community Council. “Because that's what the community wants.”

If the developer is able to fill the financial gap, construction could start early next year. Construction is expected to take 12-14 months.