Support mounting for effort to save St. Mark's Church

CINCINNATI — City officials might intervene to help preserve St. Mark’s Church in Evanston once and for all.

The Economic Growth and Zoning Committee was in talks Tuesday about drafting a motion that would ask the city to identify gap funding to facilitate the building’s transfer of ownership. This transfer would move the property from the current owner, the Church of the Resurrection in Bond Hill, over to the Evanston community. Doing so would save the building from potentially being demolished.

Details of how this would unfold are unclear at this time but preservation advocates welcome the idea.

"I think it's a great moment for historic preservation in Cincinnati because preservation has done a lot for the city. Many people have benefited. It's no longer icing on the cake,” said Paul Muller, the executive director of the Cincinnati Preservation Association.

“It's critical to how communities view themselves and the African American places of our history have not experienced the same level of attention and designation and protections. St. Mark's is a moment where we're changing that."

However, the Church of the Resurrection says it is still under contract to transfer ownership to another entity, Kingsley Realty Investments. It’s expected that Kingsley Realty will have other plans with the property.

City Council will discuss whether to grant the church historic landmark status on Wednesday.

Monique John covers gentrification for WCPO 9. She is part of our Report For America donor-supported journalism program. Read more about RFA here.

If there are stories about gentrification in the Greater Cincinnati area that you think we should cover, let us know. Send us your tips at moveupcincinnati@wcpo.com.