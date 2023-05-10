ESPN: Bob Huggins to take $1 million pay cut, suspension after using homophobic slur on Cincinnati radio

CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati basketball coach Bob Huggins will keep his job with West Virginia University after using a homophobic slur multiple times during an interview on Cincinnati radio, according to ESPN.

Huggins, now the coach for West Virginia's men's basketball team, is expected to return to the sideline next season but there are some consequences for his actions. He's taking a $1 million salary reduction, a "significant suspension" and has agreed to attended sensitivity training, according to an ESPN report.

The coach referred to fans of UC-rival Xavier as "Catholic f**s" while talking to 700WLW's Bill Cunningham on Monday.

"Have you poached any Xavier guys to come to West Virginia?" Cunningham asks in audio posted by Awful Announcing.

"Catholics don't do that," Huggins responds. "I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn't do it, by God they can get away with anything."

Cunningham and Huggins' former assistant Steve Moeller, who was on the show with him, can be heard laughing.

"I think it was transgender night, wasn't it?" Cunningham says.

"It was a Crosstown Shootout, yeah no, what it was was all those f**s, those Catholic f**s, I think is what it was," Huggins responds. "They were envious they didn't have one."

⚠️ Here’s the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans “Catholic f--s” during an appearance on Bill Cunningham’s WLW radio show in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/JTftGx9rQE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 8, 2023

Huggins is expected to sign the amended contract agreement Wednesday, according to ESPN. Once this happens, his salary will go from $4.2 million to $3.2 million.

After the show, WCPO reached out to Huggins on the phone. When asked about his comments, Huggins responded, "I'm not doing this, man. I'm not doing this." Shortly after, West Virginia men's basketball posted a statement on Twitter from Huggins.

"Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University," Huggins said in the statement. "During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won't try to make one here.

"I deeply apology to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better."

On Tuesday, Cunningham took to the airwaves as scheduled, but did not address the comments made during Monday's show. He has yet to issue a statement of any kind since the remarks aired.

WVU's athletic department released a statement soon after, calling Huggins' remarks "insensitive" and "offensive."

On Tuesday, Xavier University President Colleen Hanycz released a statement in response to the slur Huggins' used to refer to the school.

"Our mission as a Jesuit Catholic university is to educate each student intellectually, morally and spiritually; to provide an inclusive environment of open and free inquiry; and, to prepare students for a world that is increasingly diverse, complex and interdependent," the statement reads. "Our commitment is to educating the whole person, promoting the common good and serving others."

In 2020, months after former Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was taken off the air for using the same homophobic slur, Huggins had Brennaman come to WVU and speak with his team about accountability and "(confronting) mistakes head on."

Before Huggins' WVU team took on Xavier in December 2022, he commented that he "(doesn't) have any good thoughts about Xavier whatsoever. None. Absolutely none." Huggins was 8-8 against the Musketeers while the Bearcats' head coach from 1989 to 2005.

