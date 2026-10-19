'Enough is enough': Lockland leaders demand action after train delays firefighters responding to deadly fire

LOCKLAND, Ohio — After a stopped train delayed firefighters responding to a deadly fire in Lockland this weekend, village leaders said they've had enough.

Sunday morning, a stopped train delayed Lockland fire crews responding to a house fire. Eighty-nine-year-old Marian Haefner died from the fire, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Mayor Mark Mason said the village has been dealing with trains blocking railroad crossings for nearly a decade. He said it's become more than an inconvenience for residents.

“We lost a life," Mason said. "Enough is enough!”

Hear why Lockland's mayor and fire chief are calling on leaders with Norfolk Southern to make a change — WATCH:

Lockland leaders voice frustration after train delays firefighters responding to deadly fire

It's not the first time village leaders have voiced frustration on the issue. They spoke to us in 2022 after a similar incident occurred.

Mason said trains will sometimes sit on the tracks for hours, blocking multiple intersections.

“This entire village has had enough of these stopped trains," Mason said.

He said the village has tried to get Norfolk Southern to address the problem, but he said nothing has been done.

"We’re a parking lot for Norfolk Southern," Mason said.

Fire Chief Doug Wehmeyer said the train delayed Lockland firefighters' response by about seven minutes Sunday morning. He said it normally takes crews about 30 seconds to reach the address.

“When you are able to just block a crossing and hinder the response of emergency responders, someone is taking a gamble with your life," Wehmeyer said.

Wehmeyer said he doesn't know whether the woman's life could have been saved if the train hadn't blocked the way. However, he said in situations like that, every second matters.

“Unfortunately, we’ll never know," Wehmeyer said. "But what if?”

Norfolk Southern sent the following statement to WCPO Sunday:

We are looking into this incident and are in communication with officials in Lockland.



• We recognize residents’ concerns, particularly regarding access for emergency responders.



• Norfolk Southern makes every effort to avoid affecting communities with a stopped train. Our goal is to keep our trains moving safely across our entire 19,200-mile network.

Mason said that response doesn't sit right with him.

“Frankly, Norfolk Southern’s corporate response to this fire is cold, shallow and a bald-faced lie," Mason said.

He said he believes Norfolk Southern needs to take responsibility and make changes to prevent trains from continuing to block intersections.

“Human life has to take priority over corporate greed," Mason said.

Mason and Wehmeyer said they believe federal guidelines also need to change.

“Sooner or later, that’s got to make an impression on someone in Washington, D.C.," Mason said.

WCPO reached out to Norfolk Southern for an updated statement Monday afternoon after speaking with Mason and Wehmeyer. The railroad issued this updated statement: