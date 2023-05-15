PD: Man fires 20 rounds from semi automatic rifle into occupied apartment after argument in East Westwood

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly fired 20 rounds from a semi automatic rifle into an apartment building, investigators said.

Charles Alfornia Rachel, 43, allegedly got into an argument with a group of residents outside an apartment building on 3415 McHenry Avenue in East Westwood on May 11. He then walked away from the apartment building and met an unknown man in the parking lot, investigators said. According to court documents, witnesses saw the man hand Rachel a semi automatic rifle. When Rachel returned to the building, he allegedly walked up to the second floor and fired 20 .223 caliber rounds into an apartment and the laundry room next door.

The apartment was occupied by three people.

It is unclear if anyone was shot.

Rachel is charged with three counts of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation or school safety zone and having weapons under disability.

Police have not said what the argument was about. They also did not say if they are searching for the unknown man who allegedly handed Rachel the gun.

Rachel is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

