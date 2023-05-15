Doors finally reopen at First Lutheran after work on bell tower complete

CINCINNATI — Practitioners at First Lutheran Church in Over-The-Rhine held their first Sunday worship back in their building, about two and a half years since they had to vacate.

“It means everything,” said Co-Pastor Joshua Miller. “This congregation has gone through a lot over the past three years and we're just thrilled.”

The congregation has been housed in its building at 1208 Race St. for about 128 years. However, in November of 2020, its future was uncertain.The church received an abatement order from the cityindicating that the tower "has suffered serious deterioration, is in danger of collapse, and presents an immediate threat and hazard to the public safety."

“They had to evacuate the building while it was being stabilized,” said Mark Shannon, Executive Director of Just Earth Cincinnati.

Just Earth was one of several organizations that allowed the church to hold services inside its space.

“Neighbors have welcomed them space the last two years,” Shannon said. “But today they are gathering up their items and resetting their altar and beginning their services back in their own home.”

Despite years of uncertainty over the bell tower’s fate, church officials say construction to fix it is now complete.

“There's a lot of joy in this room right now,” Miller said. “And there was this morning for worship.”



