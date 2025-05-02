Watch Now
'Our customers are waiting' | Hitching Post bounces back from flooding with community support

CINCINNATI — A month after devastating floodwaters rose over 60 feet, the Hitching Post restaurant in the East End is staging a determined comeback.

Owner Scott Fannin has been methodically rebuilding the establishment, which has stood as a community landmark since 1968. The restoration process has been comprehensive, requiring a complete gutting from the ceiling to the floors.

"We've had to restart everything," Fannin said. "We've cleaned, sanitized and are rebuilding from the ground up."

The restaurant's loyal customer base has been instrumental in supporting the recovery. Regular patrons have been stopping by daily, offering assistance and expressing support.

Despite the challenges, Fannin said he remains committed to reopening.

"We're doing this for our customers," he said. "We need to start making money, and our customers are waiting."

Currently operating at a limited capacity as they finish the dining area and get online orders back, the restaurant continues to take phone and in-person orders.

Fannin is keen to dispel rumors of permanent closure.

"We're definitely not closing for good," he said. "We're trying to make everything better."

Known for its world-famous fried chicken, the Hitching Post represents more than just a restaurant — it's a community institution fighting to return to its former glory.

