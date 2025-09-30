Columbia Parkway shut down after serious crash that hospitalized 1 person

CINCINNATI — Columbia Parkway is closed in both directions near Torrence Parkway in the East End after a serious crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, one person has been taken to the hospital after the crash.

The fire department shared a photo of the crash scene, which showed a vehicle that appeared to be partially torn open; it's unclear if that damage was from the crash, or from fire personnel's rescue efforts.

Our Firefighters have transported one person to the hospital following a crash on Columbia Pkwy near Torrence. @CincyPD has the road closed in both directions at that location.

CFD did not provide details on the crash, how it happened, or how many people were involved.

Officials have not said how long the roadway near the crash will be shut down.