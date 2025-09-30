Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiEast End

Actions

Columbia Parkway shut down after serious crash that hospitalized 1 person

Columbia Parkway crash
Cincinnati Fire Department
Columbia Parkway crash
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Columbia Parkway is closed in both directions near Torrence Parkway in the East End after a serious crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, one person has been taken to the hospital after the crash.

The fire department shared a photo of the crash scene, which showed a vehicle that appeared to be partially torn open; it's unclear if that damage was from the crash, or from fire personnel's rescue efforts.

CFD did not provide details on the crash, how it happened, or how many people were involved.

Officials have not said how long the roadway near the crash will be shut down.

Morning Rush

More local news:
Ohio farmers facing drought conditions and lower crop yields Repairs underway after inspection finds 16 problem areas on Combs-Hehl Bridge Columbia Township completes flood prevention project without taxpayer funds

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.