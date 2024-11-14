'They were brutal' | Cincinnati priest describes coming face-to-face with youth violence downtown

CINCINNATI — Father Rob Jack's day begins with a short walk through a parking lot near the Archdiocese of Cincinnati to his radio set. The local Catholic priest hosts a daily afternoon radio show for Sacred Heard Catholic Radio.

But earlier this week, he said his brief trip to his office was far from normal when two kids ran past him, even striking him in the arm.

"One ran past me, one punched me in the arm. I said 'OK' and I kept on walking," said the priest.

After that, Jack said he saw a fight start in broad daylight as more people arrived. The priest said he saw groups coming from across the block, gathering at the parking lot near his building.

“They all began running and they all ended up in the area of the parking lot and a fight ensued," he said.

Jack described the violence he witnessed.

"They were brutal to this young girl," he said. "They were just beating her in the head, kicking her."

CPD's incident report stated that officers were alerted of the fight just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

A Cincinnati Police Department spokesman told WCPO officers responded to a "juvenile fight run" along the 800 block of Walnut Street.

WCPO 9 News obtained 911 calls from CPD, which heard a woman calling dispatchers and saying she saw a young girl getting attacked by a large group. Police told WCPO that fire crews did not respond to any injuries and that the group dispersed when officers arrived.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati told WCPO that they are working with Cincinnati police and had no further information to provide.