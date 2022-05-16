Frisch's, 3CDC bring mobile roller rink to downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Frisch's is celebrating its 75th anniversary by bringing a popular pastime back to Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC) announced a three-year partnership with the chain that will bring a mobile roller rink downtown. The Frisch's Roller Rink will open Memorial Day Weekend on Court Street Plaza and pop up at multiple locations throughout the area.

“Frisch’s has brought cheerful experiences to guests for 75 years and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 75th birthday," Jordin Nabi, Frisch’s VP of Marketing, said in a press release. "We are excited to partner with 3CDC to bring back the magic of roller skating and say thank you to our loyal guests.”

The rink will be about 10,000 square feet with 150 pairs of roller skates available for rent. The price of admission will be $2 and skates will cost $5. 3CDC said people can also bring their own skates.

3CDC said additional locations of the Frisch's Roller Rink will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the rink's debut at Court Street Plaza, click here.

